John F. O'Connell



Passed away on December 13, 2018 of cancer. He was 88 years old. A member of the USNA class of 1952, he served in surface ships and spent most of his career in submarines, including command of the USS Spinax (SS-489). He was also the Defense, Naval and Naval Attaché for Air to the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Mary Ryan O'Connell of Plattsburgh and New York City, as well as his twin sister, Joan O'Connell Dixon (NY). He was married to the former Mary Jane Elsey of Seattle, WA, for 48 years prior to her death in 2002. Jack is survived by his four children; James M. O'Connell, Kevin B. O'Connell, M. Eileen O'Connell, and Sean P. O'Connell. In addition, there are eight grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family.

He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on May 2, 2019. Services will commence at 1 p.m. at the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer. Reception to follow the interment will be held at the Fort Myer Officers Club.