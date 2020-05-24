The Washington Post

JOHN OSBORNE Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN OSBORNE Jr..
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JOHN THOMAS OSBORNE, JR.  

On May 4, 2020, John Thomas Osborne Jr. of Hanover passed away at the age of 77. Devoted husband of 51 years to Dolores C. Osborne; beloved father of Mark Osborne and Matthew Osborne (wife Benay); cherished grandfather of Garrett Osborne; loving brother of Sharon Colea (husband Art); caring uncle of David Gray (wife Andrea; son Riley). He was predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Ozella Osborne and his mother-in-law, Margaret Crotzer. John proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy, serving as a Flight Captain. He then worked as the Director of Engineering for the Washington Center for Aging Services. He enjoyed collecting Lionel trains and Hot Rod cars. A Celebration Of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Maryland SPCA at www.mdspca.org . For more information or to post condolences, please visit

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.