JOHN THOMAS OSBORNE, JR.
On May 4, 2020, John Thomas Osborne Jr. of Hanover passed away at the age of 77. Devoted husband of 51 years to Dolores C. Osborne; beloved father of Mark Osborne and Matthew Osborne (wife Benay); cherished grandfather of Garrett Osborne; loving brother of Sharon Colea (husband Art); caring uncle of David Gray (wife Andrea; son Riley). He was predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Ozella Osborne and his mother-in-law, Margaret Crotzer. John proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy
, serving as a Flight Captain. He then worked as the Director of Engineering for the Washington Center for Aging Services. He enjoyed collecting Lionel trains and Hot Rod cars. A Celebration Of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Maryland SPCA at www.mdspca.org
. For more information or to post condolences, please visit