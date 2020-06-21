

JOHN J. OVER, Jr. "Jack" (Age 90)

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Green Bay, WI. Preceded in death by beloved wife Betty P. Over, and sisters Gneldna Ussery and Jessica Schumacher. Father of Jana Over (David Harrington), John J. Over III (Sandra), and Andrea Maxwell (Brian). Also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jack was born July 2,1929 in Lakewood, OH to John J. Over, Sr. and Emily (Grill) Over. Jack graduated from Columbia University in 1951 with a degree in electrical engineering and was initially employed by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) in Washington, DC. in the Radio Techniques Branch where he authored numerous publications on radio frequency studies. Jack and Betty were married in 1954 in Washington, DC. Jack served three years as an officer in the U.S. Navy, including two years duty-stationed in the Philippines with Betty. Jack returned to NRL in 1958 where he worked on various satellite programs and launches at Cape Canaveral, FL, under the lead of naval scientists J. Plumer Leiphart and Martin J. Votaw. Jack was presented with the Meritorious Civilian Service Award by NRL in 1962 for his work on the design and instrumentation for the NRL Satellite Program. In 1962 he joined NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD, where he worked on numerous weather, land mapping and communications satellite programs (NIMBUS, TOS/TIROS, ESSA, NOAA, ERTS/LandSat/EOS, TIROS-N, MagSat, and StormSat/System-85) and related space exploration programs, until retirement in 1985. Even with his many accomplishments in the field of space exploration, Jack always had a special pride in building one of the first televisions on their block in New Jersey, while in high school, from a kit purchased for him by his father. Jack and Betty raised their family in Oxon Hill, MD, moving in retirement to Albuquerque, NM and Edmond, OK, before moving to Marinette, WI in 2017. Jack's beloved wife of nearly 65 years passed away April 25, 2019, and Jack was interred next to Betty in Edmond, OK. In lieu of memorial donations, please spend time with your family sharing stories and favorite music of those who are now gone. Jack's favorite song was "Both Sides Now" by Judy Collins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store