JOHN PARROTT (1928 - 2019)
JOHN ROBERT PARROTT (Age 91)  

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Loving son of the late Catherine Rebecca Parrott-Caraway. Beloved husband of the late Annie Mae Parrott, to whom he was married for over 67 years. Devoted father of Leon Parrott, Robert Parrott (deceased), Gregory Parrott (deceased), Diane Parrott, Annett Parrott, and Valerie Jackson (Lynn). Cherished grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of 15. Loving brother of Doris Monts and brother-in-law of Jean Caraway. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785, Visitation 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019
