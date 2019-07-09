

JOHN A. PETERSON



Of Bethesda, MD, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years of Bonnie L. Peterson; loving father of Sean (and Blair) Peterson, and Christopher (and Merideth) Peterson; devoted son of Evelyn and the late John C. Peterson; grandfather of Brooks, Bennett, Sutton and Carter; brother of George W. Peterson, Robyn Freifelder and the late Mark Peterson.

A memorial service will be held at Concord- St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 5910 Goldsboro Road, Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. Inurnrment in the church columbarium will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate blood at your local blood bank in memory of John or make a memorial contribution to the American Red Cross, 2025 E Street, NW, Washington, DC 20006 or online at https:// www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

