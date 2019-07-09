The Washington Post

JOHN PETERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN PETERSON.
Service Information
Robert A Pumphrey Funeral Home Rockville Inc
300 W Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-3939
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JOHN A. PETERSON  

Of Bethesda, MD, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years of Bonnie L. Peterson; loving father of Sean (and Blair) Peterson, and Christopher (and Merideth) Peterson; devoted son of Evelyn and the late John C. Peterson; grandfather of Brooks, Bennett, Sutton and Carter; brother of George W. Peterson, Robyn Freifelder and the late Mark Peterson.
 
A memorial service will be held at Concord- St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 5910 Goldsboro Road, Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. Inurnrment in the church columbarium will follow.
 
 
In lieu of flowers, please donate blood at your local blood bank in memory of John or make a memorial contribution to the American Red Cross, 2025 E Street, NW, Washington, DC 20006 or online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
 
Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.