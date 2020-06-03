POHANKA JOHN JAY POHANKA "Jack" John Jay "Jack" Pohanka, 92, died peacefully in Palm Beach, Florida on May 17, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1928 in Washington, DC to Frank S. Pohanka and Charlotte Ruff Pohanka and attended Sidwell Friends School. He graduated from Princeton University in 1949 where he majored in economics and managed the baseball, football, and basketball teams. While at Princeton, he met his future wife, Jean Powers. After graduation, he returned home and began working in the family business, Pohanka Oldsmobile, which was founded by his father in 1919. He became the principal dealer in 1958 after his father's death and continued to work in the automobile business for the remainder of his life, never formally retiring. He grew the business into the Pohanka Automotive Group, one of the largest and oldest dealership organizations in the nation. In 1976, he was elected president of the National Automobile Dealers Association. He was the founder of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) which has certified millions of auto technicians, and the National Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) which certifies automotive vocational schools. He was past Chairman of the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association and was named an Automotive News Visionary Dealer for being the first dealer to sell both new domestic and foreign automobiles. In 1979, he won the Time Magazine Auto Dealer of the Year Award and in 1986, he earned the Automotive Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Citation. In 2019, Pohanka Automotive Group celebrated its 100th year in business. Today members of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation work in the business. Jack always loved music. Both his parents were self -taught musicians. At the age of 17 he attended his first opera, Richard Wagner's Tannhauser at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and from that first opera, he was hooked. In 1989, he joined the board of the Washington National Opera and remained a member for 30 years. He also served as Chairman for several years. In 2005, he helped support a free outdoor simulcast on the Capitol Mall of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess to an audience of over 13,000. This led to Opera in the Outfield, a free opera broadcast by the Washington National Opera at the National's baseball stadium. In addition, he funded over 100 CD Opera Commentaries for the WNO. In May 2019, he was honored by the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center for his leadership, generosity, and support for over 30 years. Jack was the Founder and Trustee of the Wagner Society of Washington DC, Chairman of the Wagner Society of Palm Beach, a Board Member of the Palm Beach Opera, and the Founder of the Miami Wagner Institute, part of the Miami Music Festival. In 2010, he was the published author of the book Wagner the Mystic. Jack loved his family and loved being with them. For 15 years, he shared his love of opera by inviting the younger generation of the family to see performances at the Met. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Burning Tree Club, Congressional Country Club, Columbia Country Club, and the Everglades Club. He also was a member of the Cosmos Club. Jack was a lifetime learner. For the last five years of his life, he was a guest lecturer at Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach, Florida. Subjects of his lectures included Maria Callas, Charlie Chaplin, and Richard Burton. In March of this year, he presented a talk on Franco Zeffirelli that he committed to memory. The talks are available to watch on YouTube Jack is survived by his wife, Lynn T. Pohanka, his children Geoffrey (Anne Kline) and Susan (Jay Madden); his daughter-in-law Cricket Bauer; his grandchildren, Laura Pohanka, Erich Pohanka, Kevin (Amanda), Matthew Schantz and Melissa Schantz; and great granddaughter, Raegan Pohanka. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Jean Powers Pohanka, his former wife, Lori McCalip, and his son Brian Pohanka. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Gifts in his memory can be made to the Washington National Opera PO Box 101510 Arlington, VA 22210 OR the Wagner Society of Washington, DC, PO Box 11842 Washington, DC 20008.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Gifts in his memory can be made to the Washington National Opera PO Box 101510 Arlington, VA 22210 OR the Wagner Society of Washington, DC, PO Box 11842 Washington, DC 20008.



