

John Edward Pope

John Edward Pope, died unexpectedly in Fairfax, VA on August 25, 2020 at the young age of 67. He is survived by his three sisters, Cathryn Reed, Sharon Smith and Tracy Pope. John was born in Anchorage, AK on April 1, 1953 to John Clarence and Sarah Cathryn Pope. From cooking to gardening and woodworking to transmissions, John could fix or do anything he set his mind to. His talents were endless. John lived life to the fullest, by his terms, and undoubtedly lit up any room he entered. He touched so many people's lives in so many ways. Never to be forgotten. No service at this time.



