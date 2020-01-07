The Washington Post

JOHN POWELL

John R. Powell  

John Richmon Powell passed away on January 1, 2020, at his home in Winchester, VA. He fought a long valiant battle with kidney disease and other related illnesses. He is survived by his wife, Veronica (Rhonda) Powell; son Samuel Powell and his wife, Meredith, of Winchester, VA, daughter Faith Powell-Hopkins and her husband Ben, of Falls Church, VA; his mother Camilla Powell of Gainesville, VA; his brother Charles Powell and his wife Kim, of Manassas, VA; and three nephews, Christopher and Brian Powell, both of Manassas, VA and Dominick Cunningham of Nashville, TN, one niece, Ashley Head of Strawberry Plains, TN; and cousins James Keeton and Kathy Keeton from Atlanta, GA and Wormack (Mickey) Smith, Jr. of Denver, CO. All services are private. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 7, 2020
