John R. Powell
John Richmon Powell passed away on January 1, 2020, at his home in Winchester, VA. He fought a long valiant battle with kidney disease and other related illnesses. He is survived by his wife, Veronica (Rhonda) Powell; son Samuel Powell and his wife, Meredith, of Winchester, VA, daughter Faith Powell-Hopkins and her husband Ben, of Falls Church, VA; his mother Camilla Powell of Gainesville, VA; his brother Charles Powell and his wife Kim, of Manassas, VA; and three nephews, Christopher and Brian Powell, both of Manassas, VA and Dominick Cunningham of Nashville, TN, one niece, Ashley Head of Strawberry Plains, TN; and cousins James Keeton and Kathy Keeton from Atlanta, GA and Wormack (Mickey) Smith
, Jr. of Denver, CO.