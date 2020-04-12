John C. Price (Age 78)
Died on April 7, 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was born in Eufaula, Alabama to the late John Curtis Price Sr. and Louise Horne Price. His wife, Gail Price, preceded him in death. His sister, Lenora Ezell, survives him; daughter, Lisa Coker; stepson, Darren O'Neal; and many other dearly loved family members and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Visit www.johncurtisprice.com
for updates and to read more about a man who left an indelible print on so many lives.