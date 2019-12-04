

JOHN B. QUADE (Age 86)



of Ashburn, VA, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Aldie, VA. Born Saturday, October 14, 1933 in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of the late Charles B. and the late Agnes (Connley) Quade. John is a retiree of the Arlington County Police Department, The Department of Criminal Justice System and the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Virginia Crime Prevention Association. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Nora (Honse) Quade; daughter Virginia Lee (Bill) Craig; and daughter in-law Linda Quade. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jay Quade. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Department, 20688 Ashburn Rd., Ashburn, VA 20147. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Department or to Capital Caring at 24419 Millstream Drive Aldie, VA 20105.

