

John Leonard Quill, Jr.

(Age 75)



Of LaPlata, MD passed away on February 6, 2019 at his home. John was born in Washington, DC on October 20, 1943 to the late John L. Quill, Sr. and the late Aileen M. Quill. John was the beloved husband of Georgene "Jeannie" Quill; loving father to Lori M. Quill, Lisa M. Quill (Patrick K. Wood) and Deni Quill Bayer (Kris); proud grandfather to Danielle M. Quill, John Quill Bayer, Lucas Quill Bayer, Joshua Quill Bayer and Gage Quill Mead; and member of a large extended family.

John was a veteran of the US Navy. He was employed as an elevator constructor for Quality Elevator. He enjoyed softball, playing and coaching through most of his life. John loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and will be missed by all of the lives he touched.

The family will receive friends at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA, 201 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; with Prayers at 7 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to . Online condolences to the family can be shared at