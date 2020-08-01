John Ramey

Died suddenly and peacefully at home in Bowie, MD on July 20, 2020. He was 37 years old, born January 19, 1983 in Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD. He is survived by his parents, Gladys Queen and John W. Ramey; eight aunts; two uncles; two aunt in-laws; one great aunt in-law; one uncle in-law; and more than 75 cousins. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD. Interment immediately following service.