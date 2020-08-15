REED JOHN REED February 9, 1923 - August 13, 2020 John Reed, a retired diplomat, died peacefully at his home at Maplewood Park Place in Bethesda, MD on August 13, 2020. John and his identical twin, Francis Woodbridge Reed, were born in Portland, Oregon. The boys were the sons of Henry Green Reed and Margaret Young Reed. John was named for his famous uncle, John Reed, the "Romantic Revolutionary" journalist who witnessed the Russian Revolution and wrote Ten Days That Shook the World, the only first-person account of those momentous events. The Reed twins attended Middlesex School in Massachusetts. They entered Harvard College in 1941. John was drafted into the army in 1943. He spent 36 months as a combat infantryman in the Rhineland and Central European campaigns and received the Bronze Star for valor and the Purple heart. He returned to Harvard (class of 1945) after the war where he received his B.A. in English. He was a member of the Harvard Lampoon and the Phoenix SK. John worked as a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle for two years, then moved to Washington, DC where he joined the Department of State. In 1952 he married Helen "Andy" Anderton of New York City. In 1955 he was sworn into the U.S. Foreign Service. The Reed family spent the next 12 years between Washington, DC, Bangkok, Thailand, and Vientiane, Laos. The couple's twin daughters, Susan Kingsland Reed and Diana Lovett Reed were born in Nagoya, Japan in 1956. The Reeds lived in Chevy Chase Village for 48 years. John and "Andy" were part of the original citizens' movement in Friendship Heights and Bethesda that advocated for responsible development. In retirement, John also volunteered as a Democratic precinct official and as President of the Western Suburban Democratic Club. In addition to his family, John's great loves included reading, bridge, crossword puzzles, and horseback riding-he and his horse, Stonewall, rode with the Potomac Hunt (Montgomery County) for many years. John and "Andy" moved to Maplewood Park Place in March 2012. "Andy" died in March 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Susan K. Reed of Sag Harbor, NY, and Diana L. Reed (Mary E. Adkins) of Washington, PA; nieces Margaret P. Reed of Cincinnati, OH; Rosemary Y. Reed of Fraser, CO; Katherine "Kitty" G. Reed of Westport, CT; and a great nephew, John Pablo Vesey Reed of Cincinnati OH. He will be remembered, missed, and loved forever. A service will be held at River Road Unitarian Church at a future date.A service will be held at River Road Unitarian Church at a future date.



