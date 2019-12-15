Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN REEDER Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

REEDER John Frederick Reeder, Jr. (Age 74) Passed away peacefully in his Great Falls, Virginia home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 surrounded by his devoted wife Nicky and his cats and dogs. Born in New York City to parents John Frederick Reeder and Emleen Laurie Reeder he grew up in Greenwich Connecticut and attended Greenwich Country Day School and Lawrenceville. He Graduated from Vanderbilt University while on an ROTC scholarship and subsequently served on Naval Destroyers for four years. After returning from Vietnam he received his MBA from Harvard Business School. John worked for American Management Systems (AMS) as a Senior Principal in charge of key Department of Defense contracts. He was particularly passionate about developing strategies for the management of material and spare parts for a 4.3 billion procurement of mobile terminals for the US Army's new telecommunications network. Following AMS he went to work for GTE as their Senior Strategic Planner for their defense communication systems, a division that held the contract for US defense departments global communication systems in peace and war. During that period he spent a lot of time in the Middle East. The GTE-Bell Atlantic merger created Verizon. His focus on excellence and passion for his work was infectious not only to the client, but also to his co-workers. John enjoyed riding horses and for a time rode with the Blue Ridge Hunt. He was an enthusiastic bridge player partnering withprominent Washingtonian figures and on occasion playing with Supreme Court justices. He was an avid collector of museum quality trains and ship models that include a very large collection of rare WW2 Naval ship recognition models. He enjoyed reading, playing tennis with his wife and long walks with his Labrador retriever dogs After retirement he worked for several non-profits and volunteered for the US Department of the Navy Ship Model Program which collects, preserves, interprets, and displays scale models in federal museums and offices and in state and local public educational museums and facilities. He also served on the board of the Friends of the Great Falls Library as their Treasurer for 18 years. As he married late in life he had no children of his own but provided a steady, caring figure for his stepchildren, sisters and nieces to rely on. Many loving relatives and friends survive him. There will be no memorial service. Donations in his name can be made to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, Address: 17250 Old Frederick Rd., Mt Airy, MD 21771 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Address: 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10590 or Barnswallow, A Wild Bird Concern: P.O. Box 147, Wauconda, IL 60084.There will be no memorial service. Donations in his name can be made to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, Address: 17250 Old Frederick Rd., Mt Airy, MD 21771 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Address: 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10590 or Barnswallow, A Wild Bird Concern: P.O. Box 147, Wauconda, IL 60084. Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019

