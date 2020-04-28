

John Ottem Reep



Of Lake Ridge, VA, passed away on April 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Gladys Reep, cherished father of Lori and Richard Dove, Debbie and Reggie Beach, and Lisa and Rob Wise; proud grandfather of Jack and Caitlin Dove, Olivia and Sophia Beach, and Jesse and Riley Wise. Beloved brother of Stan Reep and the late David Reep; adoring uncle to his many nieces and nephews; and dear friend to many in his community at Westminster at Lake Ridge.

Jack was born on September 6, 1934 in Williston, ND. His grandparents on both sides immigrated from Norway in the late 1800's. His dad was the owner of a Chevy/Buick agency and taught Jack to love fishing and hunting. After the early passing of his father when Jack was only 14, his mother, Eleanor Reep, took over the parenting of three boys. Two years at Luther college and three years at the University of North Dakota earned him a degree in Industrial Engineering. His first job out of college was with General Electric Company. He then graduated from school at George Washington University in Washington, DC. During that time he met the love of his life, Gladys, and they were married in November of 1960. He worked as a Patent Attorney for GE, Crown Zellerbach and eventually for the US Patent Office for over 20 years.

Due to Covid-19 issues, services to celebrate his life will be at a later date.