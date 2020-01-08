Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN REPPERT. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Ft. Meyer Officers' Club Send Flowers Notice



REPPERT JOHN CLAYTON REPPERT Brigadier General, U.S. Army (Ret.) Passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Delaware, OH surrounded by his loving family on October 11, 2019 at the age of 78. His life was a testament to the things he cherished most - his family and friends, God, and our great country. John was born on September 16, 1941 in Anna, IL to Lewida Corrine Richards and Henry Clay Reppert. At Kansas State, he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Rash and majored in Journalism while serving as the Editor of the school paper and President of his fraternity, Beta Theta Pi. John obtained an MS degree in Journalism. After marrying Pat, he began serving as editor of the Gazette in Anna. John was drafted and served in Vietnam as a Signal Corps officer. He obtained an MA degree from the U. of Kansas, in Soviet Studies and a Ph. D. degree in International Relations from GWU. John was assigned three times to the US Embassy in Moscow, culminating in the position of Defense Attaché. John played a key role in shaping American military policy and advising foreign leaders following the collapse of the Soviet Union. John earned numerous medals, including the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Bronze Star . After retiring from the Army, John served as the Executive Director for Research at the Belfer Center at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. John served twice as the Dean of the Marshall European Center in Garmisch, Germany. Throughout his 26 moves, John took every opportunity to participate with the local Presbyterian churches. He was involved as a Sunday School teacher, service reader, and gave the occasional guest sermon. He was a long-standing member of Arlington Presbyterian Church, where each of his children had their weddings. John ultimately retired in St. Pete Beach, FL, where he and Pat became active members of the Academy of Senior Professionals (ASPEC), based at Eckerd college. John gave weekly presentations and served as President for two years. John spent his final years caring for his wife Pat, as she dealt with the progression of Alzheimer's. John is survived by his daughter Dawn and her husband Aaron, and his son Scott and his wife Lisa, brothers Joe and Jerry, and his ten grandchildren Thomas, Naomi Ruth, Clayton, Rebekah, Margaux, Hannah, Miriam, Susanna, Benjamin, and Mathew. Memorial services were held on November 2nd at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Anna, IL. A celebration of life will be held on January 11 at the Ft. Meyer Officers' Club from 2 to 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in memory of John to the ( act.alz.org ). Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 8, 2020

