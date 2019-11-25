

John Randolph Rice (Age 86)



On Friday, November 22, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Survived by JoAnn, his loving wife of 61 years and three children, Karen Sue (Joe) DiPeppe; Scott Randolph (Amy) Rice, and Jody Dean Rice as well as six grandchildren (Meaghan and Wes Collins, Theresa and John Nielsen, Scott, Jr., Kyle, John Tyler and Jack) and two great grandchildren (Jameson and Annaleigh). He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph W. and Claudine McCullugh Rice.

Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. where a service will begin at 4 p.m.