RUBUS JOHN RICHARD RUBUS "Rich" Date of Birth: October 16, 1937 Date of Death: June 20, 2020 John Richard "Rich" Rubus was the youngest of eight, born in Hastings, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Anna (Porbjanski) Rubus. He attended Hastings High School, where he played football, baseball, and basketball and ran track. Following high school, Rich's patriotism and love of his country inspired him to join the United States Air Force, where he served with distinction prior to attending Lock Haven State College. Following his graduation from Lock Haven, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Education, Rich went on to earn his Master's Degree from the University of Virginia. Rich spent over 30 years in the Alexandria City School System as an elementary school physical education teacher. He was admired for his dedication to the school and his profession, often mentoring his students and serving as a father figure to them. Rich was a devoted sports fan and avidly cheered on all of the local Washington, D.C. area professional sports teams. When he wasn't cheering on the Redskins, Nationals, Orioles, Capitals, and Wizards, he could often be found mat-side at Hayfield Secondary School (Alexandria, VA); Rich served as an honorary coach of the school's wrestling team and frequently accompanied the team to their tournaments. In addition to his love of sports, Rich was a devoted family man and devout Catholic. He attended daily Mass and enjoyed being in the company of his family. Rich especially enjoyed attending and socializing with family at the annual "family reunion" picnic in Nicktown, Pennsylvania, where the family homestead still resides. He was also an animal lover and graciously opened his home up to many adopted dogs and cats over the years. Rich leaves behind his loving wife, Janet (Kirsch), of just under 60 years; a brother (Bob); four children-Diane Howard (John), Kathleen Rubus, Brother Michael Rubus (OFM Cap), and Anna Marie Jeweler (John); his precious granddaughter, Katrina; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was predeceased by his four sisters (Veronica, Anna Marie, Rita, and Mary) and two brothers (Donald and James). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA 22152, followed by interment at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA 22032. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to make a donation in Rich's memory please do so to either the Capuchin Province of Saint Augustine or the Athletic Boosters of Hayfield Secondary School.



