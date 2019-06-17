John Richards Embrey "Johnny"
Of Alexandria, VA on June 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eleanor Embrey Sr. and brother, Ernest Lee Embrey Jr. Johnny is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne Embrey; children, Brian Keith Embrey (Christian), Rachel Cleveland (Timothy), and Daniel Embrey (Hector); siblings, Marguerite McVee and Russell Embrey; grandchildren, Kylie, Timothy Jr., Kacey, Austin, Courtney, and Kenzie; former wife, Betty Embrey. A visitation will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m., where a funeral service will be held the following day at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at