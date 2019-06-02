

John Purinton Rickels

(Age 84)



Of Sarasota Florida, formally of Riva and Bowie Maryland, died on May 29, 2019 following complications from surgery.

John was born in Highland Park, Michigan on August 11, 1934 to Elma (Purinton) and Gerhard H. Rickels. In 1954, he enlisted in the Army and dedicated his career to the service of his country.

Easily identifiable with his large stature and ever-present cigar, John had a distinguished 30-year career in the U.S. Army, including tours of Korea, Germany and Vietnam. He was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal by Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger. Early in his career while stationed in Lubeck, Germany, he met the love of his life Christa Kolmorgen and they were married on Nov 9, 1961. After retiring from the Army as a Sergeant Major in 1985, he continued to work for the National Security Agency until 1997.

John had a strong sense of honor, duty and service, with an unwavering moral code. Patient and devoted to his family, he could fix any problem and was a consummate handyman. After retirement, John continued to travel, visiting all 50 states and many countries-most recently Cuba. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, listening to jazz, genealogy, growing tomatoes and walking his grand-dogs. John loved reading the newspaper cover-to-cover and delighted in watching Jeopardy to test his vast knowledge.

John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Christa Martha Rickels, daughter, Susan Rickels Harris (Pat) of Highland Park, IL, son, Michael Purinton Rickels of Falls Church, VA and sister, Nina Rickels Johnson of Fullerton, CA. He was a devoted Opa to his four grandchildren, Sabrina K. Harris, Fiona J. Rickels, Gregory C. Harris and Devin P. Rickels.

A memorial service will be held at a future date with interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Military Family Association.