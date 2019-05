JOHN G. RIDGEWAY



We regret to inform our members of the passing of John G. Ridgeway Jr, Book #801990 on May 4, 2019. Brother John became a Rodman 201 Iron Worker in November 1968. Memorial Service May 7 at 4 p.m., at Lee Funeral Home Little River, NC.

Brother John will be greatly missed by all.

Official DBF #179