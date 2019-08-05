The Washington Post

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Union Street Public House
121 S. Union St.
Alexandria, VA
Notice
JOHN BECHTEL RINGER  

On Monday, July 22, 2019. The beloved father of Beverly Cauley of Davidsonville, MD, Bonnie Carroll of Lawrenceville, NJ and the late Anna Catherina Ringer; brother of George Ringer of Los Altos, CA and Ruth Ann Petroff of Menomonee Falls, WI and grandfather of Jack, Gavin and Owen Cauley, Liam, Erin and Molly Carroll. A celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Union Street Public House, 121 S. Union St., Alexandria, VA 22314. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Men's Home themenshome.org or VCS Cancer Foundation, PO Box 194, Herndon, VA 20172. Online condolences may be made at
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2019
