JOHN BECHTEL RINGER
On Monday, July 22, 2019. The beloved father of Beverly Cauley of Davidsonville, MD, Bonnie Carroll of Lawrenceville, NJ and the late Anna Catherina Ringer; brother of George Ringer of Los Altos, CA and Ruth Ann Petroff of Menomonee Falls, WI and grandfather of Jack, Gavin and Owen Cauley, Liam, Erin and Molly Carroll. A celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Union Street Public House, 121 S. Union St., Alexandria, VA 22314. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Men's Home themenshome.org
or VCS Cancer Foundation, PO Box 194, Herndon, VA 20172. Online condolences may be made at