Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
RITCHIE John Alexander Ritchie Passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by loving family. A native of Wisconsin, John was born in Kewaunee on September 24, 1941. He attended Wisconsin Lutheran High School, in Milwaukee, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee in 1963 with a B.S. in political science, and an M.S. in political science in 1964. John spent the next two years on active duty with the U.S. Army in Germany. After completing his military service, he received his Ph.D. in political science from Southern Illinois University (Carbondale) in 1969. John entered the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service in 1976 specializing in political affairs after teaching foreign policy, international relations, and comparative politics courses at universities in Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Texas. During his over 30-year career with the Department his assignments in Washington, DC included serving as Policy Planning Officer in the Bureau of Inter-American Affairs, Political Officer in the Office of Cuban Affairs, and Coordinator for U.S.-Mexico Border Affairs. John served overseas from 1978-83 as Political Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru, and Political/Economic Officer and Deputy Consul at the U.S. Consulate in Krakow, Poland during the height and subsequent demise of the Polish "Solidarity" Movement. He also served from 1986-2004 as Political Officer at the U.S. Embassies in Brasilia, Brazil, and Madrid,Spain; Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy Montevideo, Uruguay; Labor Counselor at the U.S. Embassy Mexico City, Mexico; and Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General in Monterrey, Mexico. John was a guest speaker at the White House, National War College, the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service Institute, CIA, other federal agencies, as well as a number of U.S. and foreign universities. He received special awards from the U.S. Department of State, Labor, and Commerce. From 2007-18 he was Liaison Officer for the U.S.Department of State to the U.S. Congress and then to the State of Texas (immigration and travel issues). John's interests included traveling, reading, history, music, swimming, walking, and polka dancing. While in Austin he was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, serving as an Elder. He enjoyed The University of Texas Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Program, the Austin Newcomers Club activities, the Texas Foreign Affairs Group, and the Austin Classical Guitar Society and other concerts, as well as the important friendships that he made. John is preceded in death by his father Earl Alexander Ritchie, mother Olivia O. N. Ritchie, and his sister Pamela Maher. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Naomi Ritchie, daughter Alexandra Ritchie, son David Ritchie, sisters Nancy Swanson and Pat Loria, and wonderful nephews and nieces. John will be remembered for his intelligence, integrity, and generosity of spirit with family, friends, and colleagues. A memorial service will be held for John on Saturday, August 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 3501 Red River Rd., Austin, TX 78705. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice Austin, your own public radio or TV station, the Austin Classical Guitar Society, or .
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
