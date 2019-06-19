

JOHN WAYNE ROARK (Age 79)



On Friday, June 14, 2019 of Bristol, VA. Beloved husband of 38 years to the late Joan B. Roark. Loving father of Lynda (Raymond) Parks, Michael Roark, and the late Debra Fry; proud grandfather of Raven, Sean, and Trace Roark and Jennifer Clark; great grandfather of Cheyenne Elizabeth and Gavin Clark.

Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, Maryland, on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at private Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery, Leesburg, VA. Please view and sign online family guestbook at