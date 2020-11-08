1/
JOHN ROBERTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN S. ROBERTS  
John S. Roberts of Alexandria, VA, passed away on October 29, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his stepsons Michael Hodes (Kimberly), and Tim Hodes (Morena); and two grandsons. He retired from the Voice of America where he served in Africa as a foreign correspondent. At the VOA in Washington, he was a senior editor covering the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the Pentagon. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and was President of Ring 50 from 1992-93. Services private. Online condolences may be made at www.everlywheatley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved