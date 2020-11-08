JOHN S. ROBERTS
John S. Roberts of Alexandria, VA, passed away on October 29, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his stepsons Michael Hodes (Kimberly), and Tim Hodes (Morena); and two grandsons. He retired from the Voice of America where he served in Africa as a foreign correspondent. At the VOA in Washington, he was a senior editor covering the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the Pentagon. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and was President of Ring 50 from 1992-93. Services private. Online condolences may be made at www.everlywheatley.com