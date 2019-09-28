John Patrick Rogers (Age 95)
Died at his home in Columbia, MD, on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
He is survived by his two sons, Robert Cebren and his wife Patricia Louise Rice of Laurel, MD; and Michael John and his wife Margaret Yao-Mei Peng of Silver Spring, MD; his niece Maureen Mary Palmer Archer and her husband Kerry Russell Archer; and three beloved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sarah Ann Joyner Rogers; his father, Robert Lewis Rogers; his mother, Marion Elizabeth Higgins Rogers; and his sister Mary Elizabeth Rogers Palmer.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Sandy Spring Museum, 17901 Bentley Road, Sandy Spring, MD. Memorial donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203-1606, (800-628-6860), https://www.nature.org/memorialgiving/
); or Ducks Unlimited, Inc., One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120, (800-453-8257, https://www.ducks.org/getinvolved/memorial-giving
).