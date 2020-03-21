RONEY John Marshall Roney John Marshall Roney died peacefully on March 10, 2020, in Providence, RI. John was born on September 21, 1939, in Washington, DC, the son Joseph Roney, and Elizabeth Marshall Chamblin. He graduated from St. John's Military Academy, Providence College and The Catholic University Law School. He and his first wife, Irene Howe had two children, Christopher and Carley. He joined D.C. Legal Services, which launched his lifelong advocacy for the vulnerable and voiceless and his appreciation for the power of using the law for the betterment of people and their communities. In 1970 he joined Rhode Island Legal Services where he was instrumental in many precedent-setting civil rights cases that improved the rights of the underserved. John opened his own civil and criminal law office and practiced from 1983 to 2018, when he retired. Over the course of his career, John established a sterling reputation in leading numerous high-profile cases in Federal Court. In sum, he was a true leader in legal reform within the state. John was elected as a State Senator in 1994, there he sponsored significant law, including a critical bill to protect gay rights and a revision of the Uniform Commercial Code. After eight years he became Senate Parliamentarian. He was elected President of the Rhode Island Bar Association in 2003 and was honored with the Community Service Award in 1995 and the Public Service Programs Certificate of Appreciation in 2009. In 1988, John married Barbara Kennedy Roney, and they split their time between Providence and Tiverton, where they kept perhaps his most-prized possession, a 38' Alden Challenger sailboat. John loved the outdoors, and was happiest sailing with friends and family, taking a nightly swim, or fishing with his eight adoring grandchildren: Abigail, Ethan, Havana, Cairo, Dublin, Greta, Sylvie, and Harrison. John is survived by his wife, Barbara Roney, his children, Christopher Roney (Lisa), Carley Roney (David), and Kristina Hanson Lowell (Greg); his sisters, Ellen Roney Hughes and Joanne Roney Hepworth (Bill). ~ A life lived well with dignity, grace, enthusiasm, and humor ~ In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make a donation to Rhode Island Legal Services (RILS.org) or HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center (HopeHealthco.org). A celebration of John's life will be held at the Providence Art Club on May 9th at 3 p.m.In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make a donation to Rhode Island Legal Services (RILS.org) or HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center (HopeHealthco.org). A celebration of John's life will be held at the Providence Art Club on May 9th at 3 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2020