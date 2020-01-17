The Washington Post

JOHN ROSENTHAL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ROSENTHAL.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Congregation Beth El
8215 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John H. ROSENTHAL  

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, John H. Rosenthal, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Susan G. Rosenthal; devoted father of Michael (Leah) Rosenthal, Joseph (Dorene) Rosenthal and Miriam (Michael Phillips) Rosenthal; cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Jonathan, Benjamin, Helen, Emily, Samuel and Abigail. Funeral service will be held at Congregation Beth El, 8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Judean Memorial Garden, Olney, MD. Shiva location and times will be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to JSSA or to Congregation Beth El. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon