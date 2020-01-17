John H. ROSENTHAL
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, John H. Rosenthal, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Susan G. Rosenthal; devoted father of Michael (Leah) Rosenthal, Joseph (Dorene) Rosenthal and Miriam (Michael Phillips) Rosenthal; cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Jonathan, Benjamin, Helen, Emily, Samuel and Abigail. Funeral service will be held at Congregation Beth El, 8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Judean Memorial Garden, Olney, MD. Shiva location and times will be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to JSSA or to Congregation Beth El. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.