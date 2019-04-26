JOHN A. SANBRAILO
Died on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home in Vienna, VA. Beloved husband of Cecilia Sanbrailo; brother of Lynn Sedleski (Walter) and uncle and godfather of Mark Sedleski. Family and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Sunday, April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA on Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Interment in San Francisco, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel or the USAID Alumni Association or to the American Liver Association.