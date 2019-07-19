

JOHN E. SANFORD



On Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The beloved husband of the late Theresa J. Sanford; father of Michael (Nancy) Sanford of Annapolis, MD, Kathy (John) Lilly of Matthews, NC and Teri (Paul) DeVito of Edgewater, MD; grandfather of Jared (Katie), Dustin and Jon Lilly, Darren (Rachel) Sanford, Paul, Brian and Casey DeVito and Kara (Joe) Feheley, also survived by six great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Jack's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, July 21 from 12 p.m. until his funeral service begins at 1 p.m. Interment, with military honors, will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD on Tuesday at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made online at: