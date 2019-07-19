The Washington Post

John Sanford (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Cheltenham, MD
Notice
JOHN E. SANFORD  

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The beloved husband of the late Theresa J. Sanford; father of Michael (Nancy) Sanford of Annapolis, MD, Kathy (John) Lilly of Matthews, NC and Teri (Paul) DeVito of Edgewater, MD; grandfather of Jared (Katie), Dustin and Jon Lilly, Darren (Rachel) Sanford, Paul, Brian and Casey DeVito and Kara (Joe) Feheley, also survived by six great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Jack's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, July 21 from 12 p.m. until his funeral service begins at 1 p.m. Interment, with military honors, will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD on Tuesday at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Washington Post on July 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Korean War
