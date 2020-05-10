The Washington Post

JOHN SCALES

John Kent Scales (Age 82)  

Passed away peacefully at home on April 14, after a valiant, two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He maintained a strong joy of life spending time with family and friends. He had a love of international travel, adventure and public service. He worked for seven years as General Counsel for the Peace Corps managing operations in the US and 86 countries; and at USAID as legal advisor for Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia.
A memorial service will be held at the friends meeting in the fall in Washington,DC.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
