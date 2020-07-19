JOHN SCHMID



JOHN W. SCHMID

John W. Schmid, 84, who spent the majority of his career as an organizer with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), culminating as director of organizing and assistant to the president, died on July 10 of lung cancer. He was a resident of Chevy Chase, MD. Mr. Schmid was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from James Madison High School and Bloomfield College. He started as an English teacher in the Newark, NJ public school system, teaching at Eastside High in the late 50's. Recruited by the Newark Teachers Union, he became a Field Representative for the New Jersey Federation of Teachers. After successful bargaining campaigns there, Mr. Schmid was promoted to the leadership of the AFT headquarters. As head of organizing, Mr. Schmid drove the AFT's national growth. During his tenure, the AFT was the fastest growing union, rising from fewer than 60,000 members in 1960 to more than 200,000 by 1969. In the early 70's,the two national teachers' unions, the AFT and the National Education Association, considered merging. Mr. Schmid was a leading proponent of the merger. While some state affiliates merged over the years, the national effort remained unsuccessful, much to Mr. Schmid's dismay. Mr. Schmid later led organizing for the Association of Flight Attendants, the American Nurses Association, and the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees in Olympia, WA. From the late 70's to the mid-80's, Mr. Schmid co-owned The Royal Warrant, a restaurant in the Van Ness neighborhood. Mr. Schmid is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen Beck; his children, Julie (Tom Vellenga), Amy (Michael Morgan), Linda (Tom Nesbitt), and John William, and twelve grandchildren. His earlier 16-year marriage to Sheila Reilly ended in divorce. He was preceded in death by his father, William Francis Schmid; mother, Gertrude Schmid (Albala); and brother William Francis Schmid, Jr. Mr. Schmid was a stalwart Democrat who fought for justice and civil rights throughout his life. He had hoped to vote in the 2020 presidential election. Donations may be made in his name to Joe Biden for President. A private memorial service will be held.



