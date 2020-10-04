SCHMID John B. Schmid "Jack" (Age 86) Of Charlottesville, VA, died peacefully at his home in Charlottesville on September 30, 2020. Born in 1934, in Cincinnati, OH, Jack was the son of John Bernard Schmid and Cecelia Fischer Schmid. Following service in the U.S. Army, Jack attended the University of Cincinnati on the G.I. Bill and earned a B.S. degree in industrial design. After working for a year at the Peter Muller-Munk industrial design firm in Pittsburgh, PA., he accepted a job with the Department of Commerce/U.S. Information Agency (USIA) international exhibits program, where he worked from 1962-67, designing large exhibition pavilions. These exhibits showcased United States' industrial, manufacturing and cultural achievements and were built on site, overseen by Jack, in numerous countries around the world, including many in Africa and Eastern Europe. During these years, he was ultimately responsible for the design and construction of over 20 major exhibitions. In the late 1960s, after two years at Walter Landor Associates, a design consulting firm in San Francisco, he returned to the East Coast and created his own design consulting firm, where he worked for the next 15 years on numerous exhibitions for museums, as well as overseas trade shows such as the Paris Air Show. He returned to USIA in 1983, and from 1986 until his retirement in 2000, he worked at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC, as the exhibits manager, responsible for NASA exhibits agencywide. Throughout his career, he received numerous awards, among them the Presidential Design Award, NASA Exceptional Performance Award, and the Westinghouse Design Excellence Award. Reviews of a number of his products were published in professional design literature. Upon retirement, Jack and his wife, Beth, moved to Charlottesville, where he helped to build the home he designed for them. When the house became a reality, he said it was one of the biggest thrills of his design life. Every Monday for 12 years, he took the family Maltese dog, Charli, to five nursing homes to visit residents, and for nearly 14 years, he volunteered every Thursday at Habitat for Humanity. As a long-time runner, he continued his passion for running into his 80s and placed in his age group in most races that he ran. Jack is survived by his beloved and loving wife of 30 years, Beth Schmid, of Charlottesville; his daughter from his former marriage, Robin Schmid and her daughter, Lauren Graft, of Arlington, VA.; his stepdaughter, Erin Cronin and her husband, Sean and their two sons, Tyler and Kellan of Wilmington, NC.; two sisters, Jane George and her husband, Bob of Reading, OH, and Cindy Dall and her husband, Jim of Sebring, FL. Jack was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Schmid. His marriage to Anneliese Muehling ended in divorce. No Services scheduled at this time. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com
