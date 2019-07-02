The Washington Post

JOHN SCHNEIDER (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hefner Auditorium
417 Russell Avenue
Gaithersburg, MD
Notice
John Hoke Schneider

On June 3, 2019, John Hoke Schneider of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away peacefully. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1931, earned his PhD in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and served as a professor at the American University in Beirut, Lebanon and at Vanderbilt University before moving to Washington, DC to work at the National Cancer Institute (NIH) until his retirement. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Mary Jo "Midge" Krowitz and is survived by his former wife, Ann Imlah Schneider, his children, Helen Schneider of Blacksburg, VA and James Schneider (Elise) of Washington, DC, his two grandchildren, Anouk Schneider and Olivia Schneider, his niece, Miriam Krowitz and nephew, Alex Krowitz (Lisa). A memorial service will be held at Asbury Methodist Village on October 6 at 11 a.m., Hefner Auditorium, 417 Russell Avenue, Gaithersburg MD.
Published in The Washington Post on July 2, 2019
