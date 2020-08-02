JOHN SCIFRES



John Patrick Scifres May 24, 1966 - July 23, 2020

Affectionately known as Patrick, suddenly passed away. He leaves to mourn his mother, Carol Stewart (Larry) Silver Spring, MD, his father, George Scifres (Mary) Denver, CO, sisters, Julie Konoza and Cindy Kessler. Plus extended family members and friends that love him dearly. Predeceased in death by his brother, Paul. Due to Covid 19 the family has chosen to forego memorial services at this time. Patrick's ashes will be scattered in the Outer Banks, NC. at a later date.



