JOHN SHARKEY

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
John C. Sharkey  
(Age 68)  

Of McLean, VA and Steamboat Springs, CO, died suddenly on September 6, 2019, of a heart attack. He retired from the US Department of Labor in 2006 after 30 years of service with the federal-state unemployment insurance system. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Atkinson, son, John R. Sharkey, parents Stan and Donna Sharkey, and brother, F. Steven Sharkey.
Friends and family will have an opportunity to visit on September 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Trust for Historic Preservation or the Animal Welfare League of Arlington Virginia.  
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019
