

John FRANCIS Shaw, Sr.



Jack is survived by his wife Teresa "Tracy" of Laurel, MD; his son, John and daughter-in-law, Robin of Savage, MD; his son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Jeannie of Baltimore, MD; his daughter, Denise of Laurel, MD; his son, Daniel of Bryn Mawr, PA; his daughter, Meghan (Hogge) and son-in-law, Bryan of Falls Church, VA; his son Kevin and daughter-in-law, Alyssa of Bethesda, MD; his son, Marty of Washington, DC; and his nine grandchildren, Johnny, Willy, Dillon, Brendan, Nathaniel, Nicole, Andrew, Emily and Matthew; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Rose Iacoboni of Baltimore, MD; his two brothers, Joseph of Baltimore, MD and James of Glen Burnie, MD. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A., 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707 on Friday, June 7 from 4 until 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 8603 Contee Road, Laurel, MD 20708 on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at