

JOHN B. SHEWMAKER (Age 84)



On Saturday, June 22, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Loving husband of the late Monica Sullivan Shewmaker of 53 years. Father of Paul, Pamela and Tracey. Grandfather of Liam, Patrick, Amanda and Tiarnan. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHEY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7500 Pearl Street, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Interment at a later date at the U.S. Naval Academy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the OLOL Tuition Fund at the above named church. Please view and sig the family guestbook at