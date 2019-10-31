

John A. Sieber



Loving husband and father, John A. Sieber, 80, of Warrenton, VA passed away on October 28, 2019.

Mr. Sieber retired from Meadows Farms Nursery as a Vice President after 29 years of service. He was devoted to his community for many years in his service with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Department as one of the earliest Fire Chiefs and his coaching efforts in football and baseball with the Lower Loudoun Little League. Mr. Sieber spent many years as one of the voices of WAGE radio announcing local high school and college sporting events.

Mr. Sieber is dearly loved, missed and survived by his wife, Kim; children, Jay, Kenny, Krissy, Jon (Kim), Michael (MaryBeth); his sister, Cheryl Young (Joe); brothers Carl (Christine), Glenn and Steve (MaryAnn); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Curt;sister, Joan; and parents, Andy and Elva Lee.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 6 to 8 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave,, Warrenton, VA 20186. A service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Park Valley Church, 4500 Waverly Farm Dr., Haymarket, VA 20169. A private burial for family will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Sterling Volunteer Fire Department. 46700 Middlefield Drive, Sterling, VA 20164.

