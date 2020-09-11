1/
JOHN SKISLAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN DAVID SKISLAK (Age 68)  
On Sunday, September 6, 2020, of Takoma Park, MD. Beloved husband of Sally Temple Skislak; brother of Stephen Barlow and the late Michael Skislak; brother-in-law of Marie Temple; uncle of Temple Hayes. Relatives and friends may call at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, September 14 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, and any memorial contributions may be made to the National Cancer Institute, 37 Convent Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved