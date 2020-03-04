

John Richard Smith "Dick"



Of Falls Church, Virginia passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020. Dick was born on October 13, 1927 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Alston Smith and Mellora Dickinson Smith, his brother James, sisters Louise and Nancy, and his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Bennett Smith.

Dick is remembered by his four devoted children, James (Marguerite), John (Pamela), Richard (Valerie) and Deborah; and 12 loving grandchildren Lindsey, Jennifer, Emily, Meghan (David), Joseph, John, Bridget, Christi, Allison, Dorothy and Heather; and great grandson Caleb.

Dick was a loving husband, father and grandfather with a great sense of humor and a booming personality. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines during WWII. He attended Alfred Ag Tech, in New York, where he met his wife, Dorothy "Doe" Bennett. They married soon after graduation and while on their honeymoon, Dick was drafted into the Army. In the Army, he served as Chief Instructor of Air Conditioning in the Engineer School at Ft. Belvoir, VA. He and Doe settled in Falls Church, VA where he then founded Richard's Air Conditioning Co. in 1959. Dick was a Freemason and a member of the Falls Church Rotary Club. He enjoyed spending his time as a Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America, a Youth Football coach, President of JEB Stuart Crew Boosters and President of the Ravenwood Park Civic Association. Professionally, he served as Chairman of the Fairfax County HVAC Advisory and Licensing Board and a leader of the local Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA). He was a diehard Redskin fan and a life-long season ticket holder. Dick was happiest when he was at his and Doe's favorite place, their lake house "Doehaven" on Lake Anna, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA, on Sunday, March 8, at 10 a.m. A private burial to be held on Monday, March 9, at Fairfax Memorial Park.