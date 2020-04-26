|
SOLOMON John K. Solomon Colonel John K. Solomon, (Ret.), 81, passed away at his home in Central Virginia on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born at Ft. Bliss, Texas and raised in a military family. Following graduations from high school in Paris, France, he entered the Army Reserves. John attended the USMA Prep school and graduated from West Point in 1961. He received his Master's Degree in Mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. John attended the US Arm Artillery & Missile School, the US Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and the US Army War College. John's military assignments included: Corporal and Sergeant Systems, Vicenza, Italy; 105 Howitzer Command, Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Operations Officer, Americal Division; Artillery Direct Support 105mm Howitzer Battalion, Republic of View Nam; Battalion Command Lance Missile System, Crailsheim, Germany; Assistant Professor of Mathematics; Regimental Tactical Officer, USMA; The Joint Staff; Ops and Plans, SETAF, Vicenza, Italy; Department of Army Staff; The Washington Liaison Office, The Rapid Deployment Joint Task Force. Decorations include: The Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, Vietnam Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Parachutist Badge, Army Ranger Tab, Army General Staff Badge, and Joint Chiefs Staff Badge. Following his military career, John joined the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology Faculty, Alexandria, where he taught mathematics and directed the school's Mentorship Program until he retired in 2004. In addition to his overall achievements, music and theater were his hobbies. The family unit was always a primary focus in his thoughts. Every day was a new adventure and educational experience whether traveling off to a new destination or on an athletic field. Everyone was taught to do their best, develop and appreciate all the God given talents. Respect, admiration, counsel, and enthusiasm were always present. Prayerfully, his shining example will be handed down to his dynasty. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; his son, Christopher, Winthrop, Washington; his daughters, Mary Anne (Molly) Solomon, and Husband Geoffrey Russell, Winter Park, Florida, and Mary Katherine (Kate), and husband Spencer Jones, Longwood, Florida; five grandchildren, his brothers, Colonel Wm. V. Solomon (USA Ret) Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and James H. Solomon, Vienna, Virginia. John was preceded in death by his parents, Brigadier General M.A. Solomon (USA Ret) and his wife Molly Solomon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9151 Elys Ford Road, Spotsylvania. Interment will take place on Wednesday, July 29 in Arlington National Cemetery. The family requests that a random act of kindness be given to someone of your choice in John's memory. "And when our work is done, Our course on earth is run, May it be said, "Well done; Be thou at peace." Online guest book is available at www.covenantfuneralservice.comwww.covenantfuneralservice.com
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
