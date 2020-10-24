1/1
JOHN SOMERVILLE Sr.
JOHN WALTER SOMERVILLE, SR.  Deacon  
Surrounded by his family, Deacon John W. Somerville, Sr. transitioned to be with His Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Somerville, he is the devoted father of daughters, Velveetta, Glenda, Jacinta, the late Felicia; and sons Francis, Andre, John, Jr., Anthony, Marcus, Keith, Kevin, Darryl, Martin and the late Dwayne. He is also survived by 44 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren, sister, Susie Loretta Collins, a brother, Deacon James Somerville, five daughters-in-law, a son-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Deacon Somerville will lie in state at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Rd., Morganza, MD on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., immediately followed by Interment and Military Funeral Honors at the St. Mary's Queen of Peace Cemetery, Mechanicsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Sodality, 29119 Point Lookout Rd., Morganza, MD. Online condolences may be made at: www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Lying in State
05:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
OCT
28
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
OCT
28
Interment
St. Mary's Queen of Peace Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
