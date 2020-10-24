Surrounded by his family, Deacon John W. Somerville, Sr. transitioned to be with His Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Somerville, he is the devoted father of daughters, Velveetta, Glenda, Jacinta, the late Felicia; and sons Francis, Andre, John, Jr., Anthony, Marcus, Keith, Kevin, Darryl, Martin and the late Dwayne. He is also survived by 44 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren, sister, Susie Loretta Collins, a brother, Deacon James Somerville, five daughters-in-law, a son-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Deacon Somerville will lie in state at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Rd., Morganza, MD on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., immediately followed by Interment and Military Funeral Honors at the St. Mary's Queen of Peace Cemetery, Mechanicsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Sodality, 29119 Point Lookout Rd., Morganza, MD. Online condolences may be made at: