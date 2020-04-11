

JOHN HENRY SPAULDING



John Henry Spaulding passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 94 in Arlington, VA. John's nine decades spanned multiple careers and professions. Born March 8, 1926 in Washington DC, he attended St. Albans School and served in both World War II and the Korean War . He trained in the Army's cryptology school and later attended George Washington University, where he received both an A.B. and L.L.B.

John clerked for Judge Henry Edgerton at the US Circuit Court of Appeals and began practicing law in Washington D.C. John was a trial attorney who created a traffic law practice, The Traffic Law Information Center, that helped hundreds navigate the intricacies of the District's laws and traffic regulations. John was a regular in the D.C. courts and made many friends over his 35 years of law practice.

John's parallel career in music spanned 65 years and started with the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore. He led choirs and directed music at St. John's Episcopal Church in Chevy Chase, Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill in Alexandria and St. James Episcopal Church in Rockville, MD.

John loved music and playing the piano. Over his multi-decade career, he brought his passion to many D.C. hot spots, including the Gaslight Club, Alexandria's Fish Market, The Bombay Club, the Smithsonian, the Washington National Cathedral and, more recently, The Jefferson, a senior residence in Arlington. His last performance was just before Valentine's Day.

John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Polly Plumb deButts (also a native of Washington) and sons William Spaulding of London, U.K., John Spaulding of Toronto, Canada, and daughters Cindy Storke of Seaford, DE, and Claudia Creenan of Rockville, MD and stepsons Henry M. deButts of Hawaii, Thomas M. deButts, C. Read deButts and John S. deButts of Arlington, VA and 23 grandchildren.

As a veteran, John will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.