The Washington Post

  • "May God bless and keep the Speight family during this time...."
    - Myisha Foster
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Peacefully passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home in Temple Hills, MD. He is survived by his devoted wife, Yvonne; daughter, Teika Cooke (Jerome); grandchildren, Antonio J. and Tonia Adams; brother, Delman Speight; and a host of nieces; nephews; family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life House Community Church, 4805 Camelback Ct., Waldorf, MD 20602. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
