JOHN HENRY SPEIGHT
"Johann" (Age 85)
Peacefully passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home in Temple Hills, MD. He is survived by his devoted wife, Yvonne; daughter, Teika Cooke (Jerome); grandchildren, Antonio J. and Tonia Adams; brother, Delman Speight; and a host of nieces; nephews; family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life House Community Church, 4805 Camelback Ct., Waldorf, MD 20602. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.