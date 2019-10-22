John Paul Spicer (Age 89)
Of Waldorf, Maryland, formerly of Forestville, died on October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria Ann Fitzgerald Spicer; father of Reverend Kevin P. Spicer, C.S.C. of North Easton, MA and Brian David Spicer of Alexandria, VA. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Prayers 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, PA, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass will be offered on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, 480 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02356-1299 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org
.