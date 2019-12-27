

JOHN STACKS



December 7, 1947 - December 20, 2019

John was born and raised in Falls Church, Virginia where he was the sixth of 12 children to Joseph Stacks, Jr. and his mother, Janet Jacqueline Heatwole, with whom he shared a special bond. He was a graduate of Falls Church High School and later attended college at the University of Maryland, College Park. John served in the United States Army from 1968 - 1970 and was a Vietnam War veteran. After his service, he worked as a general contractor in the construction industry. John was an accomplished carpenter and took pride in the projects he would complete, especially those for his home and family. John was an active member of Blessed Sacrament parish for many years. He helped establish and then managed the Blessed Sacrament Christmas Tree Sale for over 25 years. He cherished his involvement in the tree sale as an opportunity to give back to the local community.

John enjoyed nature, reading, music, sports, and most of all spending time with his six grandchildren. He will forever be remembered by his family as a proud and loving father and grandfather, skilled craftsmen, nature enthusiast, history buff, and as a man with a heart of gold. In his quiet and humble manner, he was quick to offer a listening ear or helping hand to others.

Surviving are his children, Brian Stacks, and wife Brandy, of Washington, DC, Kara Locke, and husband Brent, of Davie, FL, Laura McGuinness, and husband Billy, of Manassas, VA; and his former wife, Kathy Hilton Stacks, of Bethesda, MD. Carrying on his legacy are his grandchildren, Morgan Stacks, Jackson McGuinness, Noelle Locke, Nala Locke, Charles McGuinness, and Brayden Locke, all of whom lovingly referred to him as "Pop Pop."

The family will receive friends between the hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home in Washington, DC.