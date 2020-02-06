JOHN A. STANTON, JR. (Age 83)
On Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Bowie, MD. Beloved husband of the late Lucille Stanton; father of Lenora, Brenda, LaRessa, John, III and James. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a sister Carole Webster; two nephews, Aldophus and Harold Miner; a step-son, Steven Harris; and a host of other relatives and many friends. The Family will receive friends at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 909 Queen St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon. Rev. Dr. Albert P. Jackson, Pastor. Interment in Quantico National Cemetery on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.