John Peter Stathes, Sr. of Rockville, MD, on Friday, November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years of Electra Stathes; loving father of John Stathes, Jr. and Laureen (Greg) Griffin; grandfather of Katelan, Jonna, Danielle, Jesse, Kristen and Nathaniel; great-grandfather of Buck and Autumn, with a third great-grandchild expected. Due to COVID19 gathering restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20905 followed by interment at the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Saints Constantine and Helen Church at the above address.